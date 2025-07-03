Helly Shah Reveals Casting Couch Experience in OTT Industry

Actress Helly Shah, known for her roles in popular TV serials and web series, has opened up about a disturbing casting couch experience she faced while being approached for a web series. Her revelation has once again brought to light the dark side of the entertainment industry—this time within the booming OTT space.

"You’ll Get the Role Only If You Agree to Our Condition"

In a candid statement, Helly shared that she was offered a role in a major web series. Initially, she was excited when she received a message confirming her selection. However, things took a shocking turn when the person involved laid out an unacceptable condition.

“They told me I had to visit a particular location and do exactly what they said. Only then would I be given the role,” Helly revealed. “I immediately refused and told them to find someone else.”

Online Compromise Demand Shocked the Actress

Even after her rejection, the individual persisted. “They said it was fine even if I didn’t come in person. They asked me to do what was instructed over the phone or online. I was shocked and disgusted. I couldn’t even repeat what they said. They directly asked me to compromise—online,” she added.

Helly said she blocked the person’s number immediately and chose to walk away from the project. “I don’t want to associate with such people. Unfortunately, these shameless individuals still exist. They don’t behave with any decency. I decided to step away from the web series for my own peace of mind,” she stated.

From TV to Films: Helly Shah’s Journey

Currently, Helly Shah is gearing up for the release of her Gujarati film where she plays the role of a pregnant woman. The film is slated to release on July 4.

She rose to fame through shows like Alaxmi: Hamari Super Bahu, Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi, Devanshi, Swaragini – Jodein Rishton Ke Sur, and Ishq Mein Marjawan 2: Naya Safar. She has also made a mark in the OTT space with web series such as Gullak and Pyramid.

Helly's bold stand serves as a reminder that even in today’s digital era, casting couch culture continues to haunt the industry. Her decision to speak up encourages others to prioritize dignity over opportunity.