Heart-Touching 'Takeoff Promo' of 'Vimanam' Drops!

Aspirational onscreen characters are always a delight to watch. 'Vimanam', an upcoming Telugu-Tamil release, is one such drama film with gratifying characters and tender situations. Starring versatile artist Samuthirakani as Veerayya, a differently-abled middle-aged single parent, the film's promo was released today by Zee Studios and Kiran Korrapati Creative Works.

The Takeoff Promo begins on a feel-good note. We see the father and his 7-year-old son Raju exchanging what a wish means to them. The child wants to fly high in a plane so that he gets to view the world from up above the sky. His father appreciates his wish although it is a dream they can't afford to fulfill owing to their poor economic status.

Writer-director Siva Prasad Yanala has dealt with human emotions and father-son bonding in a gentle and sensitive manner.

The film, also stars 'Gudumba Shankar' heroine Meera Jasmine and prominent Telugu actors like Anasuya Bharadwaj, Rahul Ramakrishna and Dhanraj, while Charan Arjun rendered the tunes for Vimanam.

Speaking about the association, Akshay Kejriwal, Head - South Movies, Zee Studios, says, "We are extremely proud to announce our collaboration on this project with KK Creative Works. It is our privilege to present 'Vimanam', which, with its strong storyline combined with a highly acclaimed cast and crew, will take the audiences on an emotional roller coaster ride. At Zee Studios, our aim is to create content that entertains and inspires people and this film is a positive step in that direction."