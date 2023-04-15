Introducing Shraddha Srinath As Manognya in Niharika Entertainment’s Prestigious Project Saindhav

Victory Venkatesh’s landmark 75th film Saindhav under the direction of the very talented filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu is currently being filmed in Vizag. The film produced prestigiously by Venkat Boyanapalli under the banner of Niharika Entertainment completed its first schedule in Hyderabad. After a small break, the second schedule is happening in Vizag with the lead cast taking part in it.

The movie stars Shraddha Srinath playing the lead actress. Today, her character is introduced as Manognya. Draped in a saree, Shraddha looks very serious in the poster, as she is lost in deep thoughts. Sitting in a car with a lunch box in her hand, she stares somewhere.

The character Manognya is the best Shraddha got so far. It’s a performance-oriented character and Shraddha who won accolades for her acting in Jersey is going to surprise the audience as Manognya in Saindhav. It will be a great experience to see so many wonderful actors together on screen. It is known that Bollywood versatile actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is making his Tollywood debut with this movie. It is a star-studded film where every character has its own significance. The movie has an eminent team of technicians handling different crafts.

Santosh Narayanan helms the music. S Manikandan cranks the camera, while Garry BH is the editor and Avinash Kolla is the production designer. Kishore Thallur is the co-producer.

The makers will announce the other cast soon. Saindhav is a Pan India movie that will release in all southern languages and Hindi during Christmas on December 22nd.