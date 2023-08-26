Game Changer Movie: Ram Charan Spotted Filming Action Sequence in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: After enjoying his paternity leave, SS Rajamouli’s RRR actor Ram Charan resumed his acting career. The Tollywood actor was seen on the sets of his upcoming film ‘Game Changer’ at Nagireddypalli village of Bhuvanagiri mandal in Nalgonda district on Friday.

The director of the Game Changer movie was seen shooting an action sequence at a rice mill here. As the cameras started rolling, Ram Charan was seen walking in style while carrying a rice bag in his hand. The shooting at the rice mill continued on Saturday too.

Helmed by Shankar, the Game Change movie is said to be an action entertainer with a focus on contemporary politics. Ram Charan will be playing the role of an IAS officer while Kiara Advani will be the female lead in the movie. The film is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of SVS with the music score given by Thaman.

Also Read: Salman Khan's journey in Hindi cinema completes 35 years

