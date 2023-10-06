Gaaju Bomma From Nani's Hi Nanna Out

The first-time pairing of Natural Star Nani and the gorgeous Mrunal Thakur in the upcoming Pan India film Hi Nanna looked fresh and beautiful on screen. However, Hi Nanna is not a typical love story. The movie will depict a lovely, yet emotive journey of father-daughter. Baby Kiara Khanna played Nani’s daughter in this Shouryuv debut directorial produced grandly by Mohan Cherukuri (CVM) and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala on Vyra Entertainments.

As part of musical promotions, the makers released the film’s second single- Gaaju Bomma. Superstar Mahesh Babu did the honours of launching the song. "From a father to his daughter, a song that will resonate with every dad, just like it did with me ♥️ #GaajuBomma! Best wishes to the team!! #HiNanna ," wrote Mahesh Babu.

Hi Nanna is scheduled for release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi languages on December 21, this year.

