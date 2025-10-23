Friday OTT Releases October 24, 2025: Param Sundari, Parish & More

Get ready for an exciting lineup of new OTT releases this Friday, October 24, 2025. From romantic comedies to gripping thrillers and reality drama, streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, Lionsgate Play, and Apple TV+ are packed with fresh content this week.

Here’s the complete list of what’s hitting your screens:

1. A House of Dynamite – Netflix

Dive into this apocalyptic political thriller that promises suspense, drama, and edge-of-your-seat moments.

2. The Kardashians Season 7 – JioHotstar

The reality drama returns with a bang. This season delves into personal and family dynamics as Kim deals with security concerns, Caitlyn and Rob make their return, and tensions rise between Khloé and Kourtney. Fans will also get a nostalgic farewell to the home featured in Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

3. The Apprentice – Lionsgate Play

A biographical drama exploring Donald Trump’s early years in New York City during the 1970s and 1980s. The film also highlights the influence of Roy Cohn, the notorious attorney who shaped Trump’s early business career.

4. Shakthi Thirumagan – JioHotstar

Starring Vijay Antony, this Tamil political thriller follows a brilliant lobbyist seeking revenge for his mother’s death. Using his intellect and influence, he navigates the corridors of power to take down corrupt politicians from within.

5. Parish – Netflix

An intense crime drama about Gray Parish, a man with a troubled past who has rebuilt his life as a family man and luxury car service owner. But when tragedy strikes, Parish is pulled back into the criminal world to confront old debts and settle scores.

6. Param Sundari – Amazon Prime Video

This romantic comedy stars Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor. The story follows a Delhi-based man who joins an AI dating app and is matched with a woman running a traditional homestay in Kerala. Culture clashes and unexpected twists ensue as he tries to win her over.

7. Stiller & Meara: Nothing is Lost – Apple TV+

A heartfelt documentary by Ben Stiller, exploring the lives and careers of his parents, legendary comedians Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara. Ben and his sister, Amy, sift through their parents’ home and memorabilia, celebrating their legacy.

With this diverse lineup, there’s something for every viewer this Friday. Mark your calendars and start streaming!