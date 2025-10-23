Hyderabad Rains Return: IMD Predicts Thunderstorms in Telangana for 7 Days

A fresh spell of rain and thunderstorms is expected over parts of Telangana, including Hyderabad, under the influence of the northeast monsoon.

The impact of the retreating monsoon is already visible in Andhra Pradesh, with heavy downpours recorded in Vijayawada, Guntur, Eluru, Machilipatnam, and the Godavari and Kakinada districts on October 23 (Thursday).

The persistent rains are likely to shift towards Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Nalgonda, and Mahabubabad districts in Telangana from the afternoon to the evening.

Additionally, weather experts have warned of fresh storm activity in Yadadri-Bhongir, Medak, Siddipet, Warangal, and Hanamkonda districts during the afternoon.

In Hyderabad, passing showers are expected, with more spells of moderate rain likely from afternoon till night on October 23. Weather experts have warned of scattered rains in Vanasthalipuram, Hayathnagar, Uppal, Kapra, Secunderabad, LB Nagar, Saroornagar, Saidabad, Badangpet, Charminar, Malakpet, Nampally, Khairtabad, Bahadurpura, Kishanbagh and Asifnagar on Thursday.

Under the influence of the northeast monsoon, moderate to heavy rain is forecast in Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Rangareddy, Vikarabad, Yadadri-Bhongir, Jangaon, Mulugu, Warangal, and Bhupalpally over the next few days.

Light to moderate rainfall has been predicted in Medak, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Hanamkonda, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mancherial, Peddapalli, and Jagitial.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Hyderabad, has issued a seven-day rainfall alert for Telangana, forecasting light to moderate rain and thunderstorms in several districts, including Hyderabad, from October 23 to 29, 2025.

The bulletin also warns of lightning, gusty winds, and isolated heavy rainfall during this period.

According to the IMD forecast issued at 8:30 PM on Wednesday, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are very likely to occur at a few places across Telangana on Thursday (October 23). Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Sangareddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, and nearby districts are expected to receive rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph.

From October 23 night to October 24, the department predicts light to moderate rain or thunderstorms at isolated places, with chances of lightning and gusty winds in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Warangal, Siddipet, and Hyderabad.

Heavier rainfall is expected around October 25 (Saturday), when heavy rain is likely in districts such as Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Kamareddy, and Nagarkurnool, with widespread thunderstorms and strong winds forecast across Hyderabad and adjoining areas.

The IMD has also cautioned about very high impact risks, including waterlogging on roads, traffic congestion, uprooting of trees and electric poles, and disruptions to power and drainage systems in low-lying areas. The department has advised residents to avoid outdoor activity during lightning, ensure proper drainage clearance, and stay alert for official weather updates.