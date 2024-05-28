Fahadh Fasil Makes Shocking Revelation About His Diagnosis 

"Aavesham" star Fahadh Faasil announced his diagnosis with ADHD, or Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, at the Peace Valley School's inauguration in Ernakulam District of Kerala.

ADHD, also known as ADD (attention deficit disorder), is incurable and falls under the category of neurodivergent behavioural disorders. The term neurodivergent describes a group of cognitive or brain functions that deviate from what is considered normal behaviour.

ADHD is categorised with other behavioural disorders like autism, dyslexia, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). Although these disorders do not affect intelligence levels, one can address them with therapy, medications, and lifestyle adjustments. Typically, ADHD is diagnosed at a young age but can show up later in life for a few adults, like Fahadh.

On the work front, Fahadh is preparing to impress audiences again as "SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat" in the sequel, "Pushpa 2: The Rule," where he stars alongside Allu Arjun as "Pushpa Raj." This pan-Indian film is among the most eagerly anticipated projects this year.



