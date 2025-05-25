Euphoria Will impress Everyone: Director Guna Sekhar at Fly High Song Launch Event

Euphoria is being directed by Gunasekhar under the Gun Handmade Films banner, with Neelima Guna producing the film. Featuring a cast of fresh faces, Gunasekhar is bringing this story to life with a trendy and contemporary theme. The film also stars Bhumika Chawla, Sara Arjun, Nasser, Rohit, Vignesh Gavi Reddy, Likhita Yalamanchali, Addala Prudhviraj, Kalpa Latha, Sai Sreenika Reddy, Ashrita Vemuganti, Mathew Varghese, Adarsh Balakrishna, Ravi Prakash, Naveena Reddy, and Likith Naidu in key roles.

On Saturday, the first single from the movie, titled Fly High, was officially launched at a special event held at Sarath City Mall, AMB Cinemas. The song, with lyrics by Kittu Vissapragada and music composed by Kaala Bhairava, features a trendy and vibrant tune. It is sung by Kaala Bhairava, Prudhvi Chandra and Gayathri. The visuals depict today’s youth lifestyle, including moments of partying, nightlife, and chilling out with friends. The picturization appears to be designed to give the youth an instant high, aligning with the film’s tone.

Speaking at the song launch, director Gunasekhar said, "Euphoria reflects the energy of the audience, the same energy flows through the film. Just like ‘Fly High,’ there are three more songs, all uniquely different. Kaala Bhairava has delivered fantastic music. This movie is set against a youthful backdrop. I hope our lead Vignesh and our villain Prithvi receive blessings from everyone. My family is producing this film, and we’re releasing the songs through Aditya Music. I’m confident this film won’t disappoint audiences. I’ve never restricted myself to a single genre or setting - whether it was ‘Choodalani Vundi’ with Chiranjeevi, ‘Ramayanam’ with NTR, or ‘Okkadu’ with Mahesh Babu - audiences have always supported me. Our family strongly believes in the story of ‘Euphoria,’ and that’s why I made this film. I truly believe the audience will enjoy it and embrace it."

Producer Neelima Guna said, "We believe our first single ‘Fly High’ has been well received by everyone. A big thank you to Kaala Bhairava for giving us such a great track."

Kaala Bhairava shared, "I’m confident that everyone will love ‘Fly High.’ It’s not your typical song - it’s something unique, and I’ve tried to bring a fresh sound to it. I believe all the songs and the film as a whole will resonate with audiences."

Lead actor Vignesh Gavireddy said, "We believe ‘Fly High’ will be loved by all. We’ll be sharing more updates soon. All of us have come together to create a quality film, and we hope for everyone's support."

Prudhviraj Addala said, "Kaala Bhairava has given an amazing song. We believe audiences will enjoy ‘Fly High.’"

Choreographer Eshwar said, "It’s a great opportunity to work with a director like Gunasekhar so early in my career. Audiences will soon see how trendy and fresh this film is. I believe ‘Fly High’ will definitely be a hit. Vignesh feels like a refreshing new hero on screen."