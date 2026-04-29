EPIC Teaser Video: Baby Pair Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya Wins Hearts

EPIC – First Semester has already caught everyone’s attention with audiences genuinely curious about what’s coming. It promises a heartwarming experience and the first single Sancharame has already created a strong wave. Now, with the teaser finally out, the excitement only gets bigger.

And it delivers nothing short of a beautiful experience with Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya at its heart. After Baby, this pair already holds a cult following and here they return with a completely fresh and evolved dynamic.

Directed by debutant Aditya Haasan, known for the 90’s web series, the film marks his entry onto the big screen and it already feels like a winner. Music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab, first single of EPIC, Sancharame has struck a chord with audiences trending across platforms and further amplifying the film’s growing anticipation.

With a vibrant London backdrop, this one comes across as a relatable and engaging love story. The film appears to explore contemporary relationships and the evolving dynamics of love, presenting a contrast in personalities. With Anand portraying an introverted character and Vaishnavi bringing alive an extroverted, expressive role.

Watch EPIC Teaser Here

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune four Cinemas and presented by Srikara Studios, the film boasts strong technical backing with cinematography by Azeem Mohammad, production design by Avinash Kolla and editing by Navin Nooli.

With the teaser now out and Sancharame already emerging as a musical hit, EPIC - FIRST SEMESTER is gearing up for a grand release with more exciting updates expected soon.