Eid Holiday in Mumbai Postponed to September 8: Govt Circular

The Maharashtra government has revised the Eid-e-Milad holiday for Mumbai city and suburban districts. The holiday, which was earlier announced for Friday, September 5, will now be observed on Monday, September 8.

The decision was taken after Muslim community leaders in Mumbai requested the shift to avoid a clash with Anant Chaturdashi, which is being celebrated today, September 6, with massive Ganesh idol immersions across the city. Both Anant Chaturdashi processions and Eid-e-Milad processions attract huge crowds, requiring heavy police and civic deployment.

To ensure smooth arrangements and avoid overlapping of the two festivals, the state government issued a fresh circular postponing the holiday.

The General Administration Department (GAD) clarified that the revised holiday applies only to Mumbai city and suburban districts. In the rest of Maharashtra, Eid-e-Milad was already observed as a holiday on September 5.

As per the circular, all government offices, schools, and colleges in Mumbai and suburbs functioned normally on Friday and will instead remain closed on Monday, September 8.

Authorities hope that by spacing out the two major events, both festivals can be celebrated peacefully without administrative strain.