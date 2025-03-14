Dragon Actor Pradeep Ranganathan’s Next: Mamitha Baiju, Anu Emmanuel to Join?

Kollywood’s rising star Pradeep Ranganathan continues to make headlines with his impressive streak at the box office. Known for his dual talent as an actor and director, he has delivered three consecutive hits, two of which he directed himself.

His latest release, "Dragon," helmed by Ashwath Marimuthu, has been a massive success. Featuring Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar in lead roles, the film, produced by AGS Entertainment, has reportedly grossed a staggering ₹150 crore worldwide.

Currently, Pradeep is busy wrapping up his next project, "LK," directed by Vignesh Shivan, husband of actress Nayanthara. With production nearing completion, speculations about his upcoming venture have already started creating buzz across social media.

According to industry insiders, Pradeep Ranganathan is set to join hands with top Tollywood production house Mythri Movie Makers for a big-budget film. This project will mark the directorial debut of Keerthiswaran, a protégé of acclaimed filmmaker Sudha Kongara.

Adding to the excitement, reports suggest that Mamitha Baiju, who rose to fame with Premalu, has been cast as the female lead. Additionally, actresses Anu Emmanuel and Aishwarya Sharma, a well-known TV star, are also rumored to be part of the ensemble cast.

An official announcement regarding this highly anticipated collaboration is expected soon. Stay tuned for more updates!