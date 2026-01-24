Dhurandhar OTT release: Netflix Release Date and Watch Guide

More than a month after its theatrical release, Aditya Dhar’s action-packed spy thriller Dhurandhar continues to dominate the box office. The film, which hit theatres on December 5, has maintained strong audience interest across India and international markets, even with several new films entering cinemas each week.

Starring Ranveer Singh alongside an impressive cast that includes Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and R Madhavan, Dhurandhar has become one of the biggest Hindi film successes of 2025. The movie has reportedly earned around ₹829.40 crore in India, cementing its position as a major commercial blockbuster.

Dhurandhar OTT Release Date and Platform

The spy thriller is now preparing for its digital premiere. Reports suggest that Dhurandhar is expected to start streaming on Netflix from January 30, giving fans a chance to watch the film from home after its successful theatrical run.

Industry analysts believe the makers strategically delayed the OTT release to maximise theatre collections. By extending its cinema run, the film was able to build strong word-of-mouth and reach a wider audience before transitioning to streaming platforms.

Plans for Dubbed Versions and Digital Strategy

The production team had initially considered releasing dubbed versions of Dhurandhar in southern states to expand its theatrical footprint. However, due to an overcrowded release schedule during the Christmas period, suitable theatre slots were not available. As a result, the dubbed theatrical release was shelved, and the focus shifted toward a digital launch.

Record-Breaking OTT Deal

The digital rights deal for Dhurandhar has generated significant buzz within the film industry. According to industry sources, Netflix has secured the streaming rights for both Dhurandhar and its upcoming sequel Dhurandhar 2 in a combined agreement reportedly worth around ₹130 crore. This deal is being viewed as a major achievement for Ranveer Singh and the film’s producers.

With its strong box office performance and highly anticipated OTT debut, Dhurandhar continues to be one of the most talked-about Hindi films of the year.

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