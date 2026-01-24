CBSE Hall Ticket 2026: Class 10, 12 Admit Card Release Date and Download Steps

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the admit cards for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2026 soon. Students appearing for the upcoming board exams should stay alert, as the hall tickets are likely to be issued in the first week of February 2026.

The CBSE board exams for both Class 10 and Class 12 are scheduled to begin in February 2026, and admit cards will be made available through the official CBSE portals. Students can check the official websites for updates and download information.

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Schedule

CBSE has already confirmed the examination dates for the theory papers. According to the official timetable:

Class 10 board exams will be conducted from February 17, 2026, to March 11, 2026

Class 12 board exams will take place from February 17, 2026, to April 10, 2026

Students are advised to prepare according to the official exam schedule to avoid last-minute stress.

When Will CBSE Admit Cards Be Released?

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 admit cards are expected to be released in early February 2026. These hall tickets are compulsory for all students appearing in the board exams, and entry to the examination hall will not be allowed without them.

For regular students, schools will download the admit cards from the CBSE portal and distribute the printed copies to students. Students must ensure that the admit card carries the school seal and the principal’s signature before the exam day.

Admit Cards for Private Candidates

CBSE has already issued admit cards for private candidates through a separate process on its official website. Private students must download their hall tickets directly from the CBSE portal using their login credentials and follow the instructions provided by the board.

Details Mentioned on CBSE Hall Ticket 2026

The CBSE admit card will contain important information such as:

Student’s name and roll number

Subject-wise exam dates and timings

Examination centre name and address

Reporting time and exam instructions

Guidelines for students

Students should carefully check all details on the admit card and immediately inform their school authorities in case of any errors.

Important Advice for Students

Students should keep their admit cards safe and carry them on every exam day. It is also recommended to reach the exam centre well before the reporting time to avoid any inconvenience.

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