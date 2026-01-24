Hyderabad Ranks 47th Globally in Traffic Congestion Index 2025

Hyderabad’s traffic situation has shown a modest improvement in 2025, even as the city continues to face challenges such as increasing vehicle numbers, road encroachments, and limited traffic awareness among motorists and business owners. According to a recent global traffic report, congestion levels in the city have reduced compared to the previous year, indicating gradual progress in traffic management.

The international traffic analytics company TomTom released its Slow Moving Traffic Index, highlighting that Hyderabad’s congestion decreased by 1.6 percentage points in 2025 compared to 2024. The report also noted that vehicles in the city recorded an average speed of 18.4 km/h during non-peak hours and 16.1 km/h during peak traffic periods.

Hyderabad’s Global Traffic Ranking Changes

In the global ranking of traffic congestion, Hyderabad stood at 18th position in 2024 but moved to 47th place in 2025. In this index, a lower rank indicates more severe congestion. Bengaluru, on the other hand, ranked second globally and topped the list within India, reflecting its heavy traffic conditions.

The study revealed that commuters in Hyderabad take approximately 32.37 minutes to travel 10 kilometers on average, highlighting the time lost due to slow-moving traffic. Overall, residents lose around 123 working hours each year because of traffic delays.

Survey Across 500 Cities Worldwide

TomTom conducted an extensive survey covering 500 cities across 62 countries. The analysis considered multiple factors such as population size, number of vehicles, road infrastructure, and traffic management personnel. Based on these parameters, cities were ranked and compared globally to assess congestion levels.

Worst Traffic Day in 2025

The report identified August 30, 2025, as the worst traffic day in Hyderabad. On a typical day, a vehicle could cover about 4.6 kilometers in 15 minutes, but on that day, it managed only 3.3 kilometers. Key areas such as Begumpet, Somajiguda, Punjagutta, Khairatabad, Ameerpet, Banjara Hills, Himayatnagar, and Mehdipatnam were flagged as major congestion hotspots.

Understanding Traffic Performance

Experts emphasize that traffic conditions should not be evaluated solely based on vehicle speed. Road width, bottlenecks, infrastructure quality, and urban planning also play a crucial role. Congestion percentage remains the most reliable indicator—higher congestion means poorer traffic flow, while lower congestion suggests improvement.

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