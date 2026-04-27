Dhanush’s Viral Speech at Kara Telugu Event; Film to Release on April 30

“This film, Kara, is a story of an ordinary man struck in extraordinary situations. The film is also an extraordinary film, one which is very close to our hearts" says Dhanush at 'Kara' Telugu Pre-Release Event

Ahead of its theatrical release on April 30, Kara was formally introduced to the Telugu audience at a special promotional event in Hyderabad, with Dhanush presenting the film alongside director Vignesh Raja. Produced by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International, the film features music by G. V. Prakash Kumar and brings together a performance-driven ensemble including Mamitha Baiju and K. S. Ravi Kumar in key roles.

Set against a tense, realism-rooted backdrop, Kara is positioned as a character-centric drama that follows an ordinary man drawn into extraordinary circumstances. The narrative unfolds through emotional conflict and situational pressure rather than conventional hero-driven spectacle. The film marks director Vignesh Raja’s next after Por Thozhil, carrying forward a similar emphasis on grounded storytelling and psychological engagement.

The Telugu release is being handled by Vigneswara Entertainments, signalling a structured and simultaneous outreach into the Telugu market. The evening was graced by Sai Durgha Tej, Venky Atluri, and Buchi Babu Sana, whose presence underscored the growing anticipation around the film’s Telugu release. With music by G. V. Prakash Kumar and a strong ensemble cast supporting Dhanush, Kara is being presented not merely as a dubbed release, but as a film with the potential to resonate across languages through its narrative strength and performances.

Distributor Satish who is releasing the film in the Telugu market, spoke about the significance of the opportunity and his confidence in the film’s appeal. “Good evening, and a hearty welcome to everyone here. I am thankful to my parents and family, who are the core strength behind where I am today. Very thankful to Ganesh Sir for this opportunity. Dhanush Sir, it has been a long-standing dream to be a distributor for your most successful film, and this will be that film. Director Sir, I have seen the film; it has great sequences, and the plot is such a hardcore family drama. I would also like to introduce my friend Rajesh, with whom all the promotions were handled. We hope to work with you again soon, and are thankful for the opportunity.”

Director Vignesh Raja reflected on the intent behind the film, emphasising its sincerity and connection with audiences. “Hello all, my first film, Por Thozhil - as soon as the film was released, I got so much appreciation from the Telugu audience. So, for all the people who liked that film, we made a film that is similar in spirit, meaning it is very honest and sincere in its intention, and the intention is only one thing: to show you guys a good time at the theatre. It will respect your time, your intelligence, and the time you spent on the ticket. So please do come and watch; I am banking on you guys to take the film to the masses and take the word further. Thanks to Dhanush Sir, Mamitha Mam, Ravi Kumar Sir, and a lot of actors who gave genuine performances. Thanks, Durgha Tej Sir - I am a fan of your work - and thank you, Atluri Sir, for taking the time. And Vigneswara Entertainments, thanks for distributing the film.”

K. S. Ravi Kumar shared his experience of working on the film and his long-standing association with Dhanush. “Hello everyone, it’s a good time for me here. Recently, I made a straight Telugu film, Ustaad, and now, in this film, I did my own dubbing. It has been a decade since Dhanush and I acted together; he hasn’t changed. He has been the same guy, and it is the same with his father too, who is a friend of mine. They are such a great family. And the Telugu audience are great; all my films were remade or dubbed, and they became super hits. For this film—one thing I have to say is about the producer. He is a big educationalist. He has many colleges and schools; films are his passion. His father is a great artist, and his daughter also worked as a producer for this film. The director is also an intelligent guy; he knows things and is aware of everything. He gave me a fantastic role, and like how I did to Kamal, he did the same with me — he made me go through prosthetic make-up. I want to thank Mr. Sai Durgha Tej garu; he became a big hero. Venky Atluri Sir, big fan of your films. Dhanush is a guy who lives for cinema. Yesterday also, he mentioned that he is like a blinded horse when it comes to cinema, and nobody can disturb him. I acted as his father in the film, and thank you, Dhanush, for this role.”

Mamitha Baiju spoke about her journey with the film and the personal significance of the role. “Hello everyone. I am very happy to be here. Last time I came was for Dude and Premalu, and the love I received from you has always stayed with me. Kara is very special to me because it has challenged me and helped me grow as an actor. Dhanush Sir, thank you for your support and encouragement throughout the journey. It has been a dream to work with you; now it has come true, and I am so happy to be here with you. Vigneswara Sir, thank you for trusting me with the role. Sir, thank you for backing us so strongly. Thank you, Durgha Sir, Venky Sir, for attending the event, and thank you all for your love and support.”

Venky Atluri, who attended as a special guest, expressed his admiration for the film’s content and extended his support to the team. “The teaser was amazing. Ganesh Sir, welcome to the Telugu film industry, and Satish – Rajesh, all the best. Dhanush Sir, the love that I receive today is because of Vathi. It takes time for everyone to restart after a break; Vaathi made the break very short, and that film started with your trust in me - I will never forget that. I love you for that. Sir, mark my words, this film is going to do wonders. I really wish this film twice or thrice the success of my film Vaathi. The content feels that great - trust the content. Mamitha is very natural. She likes acting and never tries to act well. She is always performance-oriented, and she will definitely get that sort of love across all the languages. Ravi Kumar Sir, I have grown up watching your films, and it is an honour to sit beside you today. And the music is by G. V. Sir; he and Dhanush are real-life best buddies, and their duo’s audio has always been a blockbuster. And Director Vignesh, welcome to the industry, and with this film, you will get calls from Telugu producers too.”

Sai Durgha Tej reflected on his admiration for Dhanush and shared his thoughts on the film and its team. “Hello, and welcome to everyone here. First of all, Dhanush Sir, I have been a big fan of you. Thank you for entertaining us, and I feel blessed to have you as an actor in the Indian film industry. Mamitha gaaru, thank you for gracing this beautiful character and event. Ganesh Sir, I have heard a lot about your work, Sir, about your free education and free health care. Thank you so much for all your services, and I feel honoured to sit beside you. Director Vignesh Sir, I saw Por Thozhil. I think the hero intro, the reaction of the protagonist in that shot, that sense of making sure that came onto the screen — hats off, man. Lovely, wonderful. I wish you all the best for Kara. I have been a big fan of G. V. Sir, especially Aadukalam. Mamitha, in the recent single of Jananayagan, you did a great job along with Thalapathy Vijay Sir; I am really happy to see you there. Dhanush Sir, I am like your brother; please forgive me if I speak anything wrong. There is a connection between my personal love stories and your film songs. Every love story begins with your 3 movie songs, and then progresses with Aadukalam, and then back to 3 movie. I became a fan of you when I saw Polladhavan—the expression you gave when you lost your bike. That expression just shook me; the nuances you delivered were so personal and relatable. Thank you for being an actor of our country. And best wishes to the Telugu distributors of the film. Thank you so much. Jai Hind.”

Director Buchi Babu Sana*, who joined the event amidst a busy shooting schedule, conveyed his appreciation for *Dhanush and extended his wishes for the film. “Hello everyone. Peddi will come in June — please allow me to talk. Sorry, everyone, I am coming directly from the shoot, occupied shooting an item song for the movie. Dhanush Sir, I am a big fan; I came here only to see you. For my debut film, I have seen a lot of your films, and Raanjhanaa is my favourite. I came running to the event, just not to miss you. And the title of the film is amazing. Even Rahman Sir used to talk about you — it was during your Raayan movie. I am hoping this film shall be a big hit. Thank you all.”

Producer Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh spoke about the film’s journey, its relevance, and his connection with the Telugu audience. “I am very happy to be here. I have already produced 24 films; many films got dubbed and released in Telugu, but this is my first Telugu promotional event, and I feel happy to see and meet you all. I am not new to Hyderabad; I run two colleges here, and we provide free medical services for over a thousand people. For the past 10 years, I have been in the Telugu states on and off, and this is my first outing. I love the Telugu audience and industry. I was speaking to Sai, who studied in Chennai and is now a star. Thanks, Sai, for attending the event. Thanks to Venky Atluri and Buchi Babu Sir — we are waiting for your film. Kara — you people will definitely like it. What happens in your life every day is what this film is about. Every actor in the film not just acted, but lived — right from K. S. Ravi Kumar to Mamitha Baiju — everyone did a great job. For the past one month, distributor Satish was asking me for this film along with many others, and Satish is really the right person for this film. All the best, Satish. And my hero, Dhanush — Dhanush Sir did a fantastic job; he lived in this film. You gave Vaathi a blockbuster, Kubera a blockbuster, and this film will also be a blockbuster for you in Telugu, and soon we shall produce a Telugu film too, Sir. My daughter has joined me in this film, and this is her first picture. We are expecting a good response from the Telugu audience, and please watch our film in theatres on April 30.”

Co-Producer Kushmitha Ganesh acknowledged the team and expressed her gratitude to those supporting the film. “Hello all, very happy to be here and meet you all today. Thanks to our distributor, Vigneswara Entertainments, and of course, our film would not be possible without our director, Vignesh, and hero Dhanush Sir — he took out time from his schedule to promote the film here. Thank you, Mamitha ma’am, K. S. Ravi Kumar Sir, and thanks to our special invitees — Sai Durgha Tej gaaru, Venky Atluri gaaru, Buchi Babu Sir. See you all on the 30th at the theatres.”

Finally, Dhanush, addressing the gathering, spoke about the film’s core idea, his collaboration with the director, and his belief in its impact. “Om Namah Sivaaya. Hello all. I am not fluent in Telugu; I do not want to say any wrong word and get trolled by all of you. Ravi Kumar Sir, you are full of guts — you gave such a long speech in broken Telugu; I do not have that much guts. Kara — the movie title is a mystery to me. It has four alphabets, Kara, but everybody says it wrong. It is not Karaa, Kaara — it is just Kara. As long as you see the film in theatres, nothing matters. This film, Kara, is a story of an ordinary man caught in extraordinary situations. The film is also an extraordinary film, very close to our hearts, made by an extraordinary man, Vignesh. He is an extraordinary filmmaker — remember this man, his name. You are going to hear a lot from him across many stages. When I met him first, I called you to appreciate the film, not to make one. But it is your energy that appealed to me, and at that moment, I thought I should work with this man. Thanks for giving me Kara. I am as confident about it as you are. This film will do wonders. Thanks to Ganesh Sir for backing this project and taking it to the people at the right time. Mamitha, we found an amazing talent — you are brilliant in front of the camera. There are many fantastic actors in this film I had the honour to work with. G. V. Prakash has given me wonderful songs — you guys like ‘Masteru Masteru’, right? Once again, I am here after Kubera, Idly Kottu, and now with a very quality, international-standard film. Tej, thank you for coming — it was magnanimous of you to come here and promote the film. Thank you, Buchi Babu Sir — you came all the way from the shoot for us, and I am also looking forward to your film Peddhi. And Venky—this morning, I called you, and all you asked me was what time. Thank you so much, man — you are a brother. You narrated a story and disappeared, so bring that story back to me — come to me, I am waiting. Such a fine talent you are. I am so happy for your success and your career, and my wishes for your next one.

Once again, this film Kara is releasing on April 30 in theatres. Please show up and support us. Thank you so much.”

With the Kara Official Telugu Teaser further strengthening its presence in the Telugu market - having already clocked over 2.5 million views - the film continues to build steady momentum ahead of its release. Presented in Telugu by CH Sathish Kumar and Rajesh Kumar Bobbara under Vigneswara Entertainments - R Star Logistics, and backed by Dr. Ishari K. Ganesh under Vels Film International Ltd in association with Think Studios, Kara has been consistently positioning itself as a film that extends beyond language barriers.

With a craft-driven technical team including cinematographer Theni Eswar, editor Sreejith Sarang, and music composer G. V. Prakash Kumar, the film leans into atmosphere, character, and emotional depth rather than overt spectacle. As anticipation continues to grow across audiences, Kara is set to arrive in Telugu theatres on April 30, 2026, carrying with it the promise of a grounded and performance-led cinematic experience.