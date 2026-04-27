Michael BO Collections Record to Hit 1 Billion USD?

The long-awaited biographical drama on Michael Jackson, titled Michael, has finally hit theatres worldwide and made an immediate impact at the box office. Despite receiving a mixed response from audiences and critics, the film has opened to massive numbers, reflecting the global popularity of the late pop icon.

Featuring Jaafar Jackson in the lead role, the film arrived in cinemas on Friday, with select regions hosting paid preview shows a day earlier. Early estimates suggest that the film earned more than $13 million from preview screenings alone, setting the tone for a strong opening weekend.

Trade analysts indicate that the film is on track to cross the $200 million mark globally in its first weekend. In the United States, it recorded an impressive opening day collection of around $39.5 million and is expected to approach $100 million by Sunday. In India, the film has also performed steadily, collecting approximately ₹10 crore within its first two days.

Given Michael Jackson’s immense global fan base, the film is witnessing strong traction across international markets. It has already surpassed the opening figures of popular musical biopics like Bohemian Rhapsody and Straight Outta Compton, making it one of the biggest openers in the genre. The film has also delivered the highest opening of director Antoine Fuqua’s career.

However, the real challenge lies ahead. While the opening numbers are strong, sustaining momentum during the weekdays will be crucial. Mixed word of mouth could impact long-term collections, especially considering the high expectations surrounding the project.

The film has been mounted on a massive scale, with a production budget estimated at around $155 million. Additional costs reportedly pushed the total closer to $200 million, largely due to elaborate sets, music rights, and legal complications that emerged after filming. A previously undisclosed clause related to a past legal settlement restricted certain portrayals, leading to further expenses.

Even before its release, Michael generated significant buzz, with some industry observers predicting it could reach the $1 billion milestone at the global box office. While that target now appears challenging due to the mixed reception, a steady performance in the coming weeks could still help the film achieve major milestones.

If the film manages to maintain its pace and connect with wider audiences, it could become a landmark success and serve as a fitting tribute to one of the greatest entertainers in music history.

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