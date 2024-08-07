Devara Chuttamalle Song Copy Allegations: Manike Mage Hithe Composer Responds

The release of “Chuttamalle,” the second single from NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's Devara, has courted controversy. Plagiarism allegations have hit this number composed by Anirudh with lyrics by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Many listeners online have pointed out striking similarities between “Chuttamalle” and the popular Sri Lankan song “Manike Mage Hithe,” created by Chamath Sangeeth and performed by Yohani. This resemblance has led to discussions on social media, with some users accusing Anirudh of copying the tune. Comments like “Anirudh stole this tune” have circulated, raising questions about the originality in his work.

In response to the controversy, Chamath Sangeeth, the original composer of “Manike Mage Hithe,” expressed his admiration for Anirudh. He stated that he was pleased to see his song inspiring Anirudh’s creation.

Despite the backlash, “Chuttamalle” has already garnered significant attention, amassing millions of views online. The song’s romantic visuals and heartfelt melody continue to work in its favour.

The song highlights the chemistry between Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor, with Janhvi's beauty captivating audiences with her glamour.