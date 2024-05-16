Deepika tells Ranveer to change this!

Deepika and Ranveer have always been a power couple since they shared the screen in ‘Ram Leela’ by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The duo, known to complement each other, have always been at the forefront of setting couple goals. The couple is soon to be parents as they await the birth of their child.

Ranveer Singh is renowned for his quirky, flamboyant, and dapper fashion sense. An individual who always stands out at events and in his photos, not only due to the energetic charisma he carries but also his fancy style. This was a topic the couple discussed in their last appearance on the TV show hosted by Karan Johar, ‘Koffee with Karan’.

Ranveer spoke about how he is known to many people as a fashion icon rather than a film star, expressing his discomfort and emphasizing his aspiration for recognition based on his cinematic achievements. Deepika, in her reply, conveyed to Ranveer that he needs to tone down his wardrobe to avoid being a distraction and to reflect his true self.

Ranveer and Deepika are set to star in Rohit Shetty’s action film, "Singham Again", alongside Ajay Devgan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and many more.