December 5 - 8 OTT releases: Movies and web series to watch!

This week, December 5 - 8, many super hit movies and web series in various languages are arriving on OTT platforms. Lucky Bhaskar and Kiran Abbavaram's Ka streaming today was released as a Deepavali gift.

Here are the movies and web series that are going to stream on different OTT platforms this week:

Netflix Releases

Churchill at War - December 4

That Christmas - December 4

The Only Girl in the Orchestra - December 4

The Ultimate - December 4

Black Doves - December 5

A Nonsensical Christmas (English) - December 6

Biggest Heist Ever (English) - December 6

Jigra (Hindi) - December 6

Mary (English) - December 6

Vicky Vidya Ka Wo Wala Video (Hindi) - December 6

Amazon Prime Releases

Jack in Time for Christmas (English) - December 3

Hotstar Releases

The Original (Korean series) - December 3

Light Shop (Korean) - December 4

Zee5 Releases

Merry (Hindi) - December 6

Jio Cinema Releases

Commandos (Hindi) - 6th December

Sony Liv Release

Tanav 2 (Hindi, Telugu) - 6th December

Other Releases

Lucky Bhaskar (Telugu) - 5th December

Kiran Abbavaram KA (Telugu) - 5th December

Agni (Hindi) - 6th December

The Sticky (English) - 6th December

Longing (English) - 7th December

