Over 4,500 foreign civil servants visited India for training in last 10 years

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) More than 4,500 international civil servants from as many as 32 countries have visited India for training under the mid-career capacity-building programme on public policy and governance during 2014-24, Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh informed the Lok Sabha.

Capacity building programme for international civil servants focuses on best practices and innovation in governance enabling dissemination and replication of India's good governance models in foreign countries, the minister stated in a written reply.

He said the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions conduct capacity-building training for international civil servants through the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), an autonomous society under it.

DARPG/NCGG has signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) with the United Kingdom, France, Portugal, Singapore, Bangladesh, Australia, Cambodia, Gambia, Maldives, and Malaysia in the field of public administration, public policy and governance Reforms, Singh said.

"In the period 2014-2024, more than 4,500 international civil servants from 32 countries have visited NCGG for mid-career capacity building programme on public policy and governance," he said.

The total number of civil servants to be trained by the year 2029 depends on the requests/requirements of the partner countries under the extant MoUs and other bilateral arrangements, the minister said.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart, Moosa Zameer recently renewed the MoU for capacity building of 1,000 Maldives civil services officers during the period 2024-2029.

This renewed partnership will continue to enhance the capabilities of Maldives civil servants in public policy, governance, and field administration. It will further strengthen the ties between India and the Maldives.

Meanwhile, the Indian government has launched a groundbreaking initiative to enhance the training of civil servants across the country, aiming to empower 3.2 million officials through a comprehensive digital training module.

This programme, part of the National Programme for Civil Services Capacity Building (NPCSCB), is also known as Mission Karmayogi. Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced this development during the first National Training Conclave held at Pragati Maidan this week, emphasizing the need for civil servants to adapt to the rapidly evolving demands of public service.

