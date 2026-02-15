Couple Friendly Opens Strong, Collects 1.89 Crore on Day 1 at BO

Couple Friendly has released on Feb 14 on Valentine's Day in theatres and is receiving a super-hit response from audiences. Starring Santosh Shoban and Manasa Varanasi in the lead roles, the film garnered positive reviews from both critics and audiences alike.

With strong support from youth and family audiences, the film has opened to a successful start at the box office. The movie has collected ₹1.89 crores gross worldwide on Day 1, which is a notable achievement. Presented as a heart-touching romantic love story, “Couple Friendly” is continuing its successful run with positive appreciation from viewers.

The film is presented by UV Creations and produced by UV Concepts in Telugu and Tamil languages. Ajay Kumar Raju P. serves as the co-producer. The movie is written and directed by Ashwin Chandrasekhar. Passionate producer and distributor Dheeraj Mogilineni has released the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.