Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-anticipated gangster action drama ‘Coolie’, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, hit theatres on August 14, a day before Independence Day, and has created a massive buzz at the box office. The film, released amid huge fanfare, went head-to-head with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s ‘War 2’, emerging as the clear winner on its opening day.

Coolie Day 1 Box Office Official Collections

According to early estimates from trade analyst Sacnilk, Coolie recorded one of the biggest openings ever for a Tamil film. In Tamil Nadu, the film grossed an estimated Rs 28–30 crore on day one, marking one of the highest first-day collections in the state’s history.

Beyond Tamil Nadu, Coolie also performed strongly in other South Indian states:

Andhra Pradesh & Telangana: Rs. 16–18 crore

Karnataka: Rs. 14–15 crore

Kerala: Rs. 10 crore

Coolie Day 1 Box Office: Rajinikanth Movie Collects Rs 170 Crore Worldwide

Interestingly, the Rajinikanth starrer also made a mark in the Hindi-speaking belt, with day-one collections estimated at Rs 7–8 crore. India’s total domestic gross on day one stood at a whopping Rs 65 crore.

Overseas, the film is estimated to have collected around Rs 75 crore, taking its worldwide day-one gross to approximately Rs 140 crore, making it an all-time record for a Kollywood release.

Theatre Occupancy Highlights

Coolie saw packed theatres across India:

Tamil Nadu: Overall occupancy 86.99% (Morning: 81.95%, Afternoon: 85.13%, Evening: 86.57%, Night: 94.32%)

Telugu States: Overall occupancy 92.10% (Morning: 91.25%, Afternoon: 93.01%, Evening: 89.01%, Night: 95.12%)

Karnataka: Average occupancy 71.37% (Morning: 58.46%, Night: 87.20%)

Hindi Belt: Overall occupancy 35.66% (Morning: 25.34%, Night: 55.18%)

With Independence Day holidays and positive audience reviews, the film is expected to continue its strong box office run through the weekend.

Star-Studded Cast

Coolie revolves around Devaraj “Deva”, a former coolie union leader investigating the mysterious death of his friend Rajasekhar. The film features Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Aamir Khan in a cameo.

With a record-breaking worldwide opening, Coolie has firmly established itself as the No.1 Kollywood movie for Day 1 collections globally, setting a new benchmark for Indian cinema.