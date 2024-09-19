Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara OTT Deal: A Shocking Offer

Megastar Chiranjeevi's highly anticipated film, Vishwambhara, directed by Vashishta, has hit a roadblock in its OTT dealings. Despite its promising cast, including Trisha, Ashika Ranganath, and Surabhi, and Bollywood villain Kunal Kapoor, the film's universal OTT rights have garnered unexpectedly low offers.

OTT Giants Offer Half of Expected Price

Producers UV Creations initially sought Rs 90 crores for the film's OTT rights but were shocked when a leading OTT platform countered with Rs 35 crores less than half the anticipated amount.

Industry Insights

This development raises concerns about the current state of the OTT market for Telugu cinema. For years, Telugu films have struggled to meet OTT expectations, leading to significant cuts in valuation.

Vishwambhara's Future Uncertain

As Vishwambhara's OTT fate hangs in the balance, fans and industry insiders await the finalization of the film's OTT rate. Will it recover from this setback, or will it join the list of underperforming Telugu films in the OTT space?

