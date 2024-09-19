3.9 magnitude earthquake hits North Korea: KMA

Seoul, Sep 19 (IANS) A 3.9 magnitude earthquake struck North Korea's province bordering China on Thursday, which is believed to be a natural one, the South Korean weather agency said.

The quake struck an area seven kilometres northeast of Ryongrim in Jagang Province, at 7:41 p.m., according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA).

The epicentre was at a latitude of 40.54 degrees north and a longitude of 126.75 degrees east, the KMA said.

The quake is believed to have occurred naturally, Yonhap news agency reported.

Earlier on January 17, 2024, a 2.4 magnitude earthquake hit near a North Korean nuclear test site, according to South Korea's state weather agency, which analysed the quake as having occurred naturally.

The quake was detected 41 kilometres (25 miles) northwest of Kilju, which is home to the Punggye-ri nuclear test site.

The quake was detected at 7:00 pm (1000 GMT) at a depth of 20 kilometres (12 miles), according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

Between 2006 and 2017, North Korea conducted six nuclear tests at the Punggye-ri facility.

The 2017 nuclear test triggered a much bigger 6.3-magnitude quake that was felt across the border in China.

Kilju has seen a string of small natural earthquakes in recent months.

