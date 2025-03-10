Chiranjeevi Felicitates Sreeleela on the Sets of Vishwambhara on Women's Day, March 8

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is currently shooting for the high-budget socio-fantasy film Vishwambhara under the direction of Vassishta, recently had a special visitor on set. The film, being produced on a grand scale by UV Creations, is progressing rapidly at Annapurna Seven Acres, Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, actress Sreeleela, who was shooting for another project at the same studio, learned about Chiranjeevi’s presence on the premises. Being an ardent fan of the Megastar, she took the opportunity to visit the sets of Vishwambhara and meet him.

Coinciding with International Women’s Day (Saturday), Chiranjeevi honored Sreeleela by draping a shawl around her and presenting her with a conch shell engraved with the image of Goddess Durga. The two shared a warm interaction, discussing films and future projects. Chiranjeevi also appreciated Sreeleela’s work and wished her success in her upcoming ventures.

Overjoyed by the heartfelt gesture and warm reception from the Megastar, Sreeleela took to her social media to share her excitement, posting pictures with Chiranjeevi from the special moment.