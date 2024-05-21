Chay Surprises Many With His Desire to Return to Bollywood

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya has revealed his plans to make a comeback in Bollywood, despite the industry's recent struggles. In a recent interview with Hyderabad Times, the actor expressed his willingness to consider good roles and scripts from the Hindi film industry.

The actor's desire to work in Bollywood comes as a surprise to many, as he already has an established base in Tollywood. This decision comes at a time when major production houses have shifted their focus towards upcoming Tollywood releases due to Bollywood's dwindling box office collections and lack of compelling scripts.

Despite the poor performance of his Bollywood debut, 'Laal Singh Chaddha,' where he played the iconic role of 'Bubba' alongside Aamir Khan, Chaitanya remains undeterred. The film was the official remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump.' The film's underwhelming impact did not stop fans and critics from praising Chaitanya's acting.

Meanwhile, Chaitanya has an upcoming release- an action drama titled 'Thandel' alongside Sai Pallavi. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and with music by renowned composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), the film is based on a real-life story of a fisherman from Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, who unknowingly drifts into international waters and faces trouble with Pakistani forces.