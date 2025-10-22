Bison Will Entertain Telugu Audiences, Watch on Oct 24: Hero Dhruv Vikram

Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran are coming together for Bison, produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, and Pa. Ranjith under the banners of Applause Entertainment and Neelam Studios. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj, with music composed by Niwas K. Prasanna, and will be released in Telugu on October 24 under the Jagadamba Films banner.

Ahead of the release, a press meet was held in Hyderabad on Tuesday (October 21). The film’s team — including lead actors Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, producer VP Selvan Balaji, and composer Niwas K. Prasanna — interacted with the media.

Dhruv Vikram: “Bison is very special to me”

Speaking at the event, Dhruv Vikram said, “I’ve come to Hyderabad for the first time to promote Bison in Telugu, and that makes this film even more special to me. A few days ago, when I went shopping here, a shop owner told me, ‘You look like Vikram!’ I smiled and said, ‘Yes, I’m his son.’

My father often talks about the struggles and experiments he faced to reach where he is today. He came into the industry without any background, while things came easier for me as his son. But like him, I too want to work hard to earn everyone’s love.

I’ve worked on Bison for three years, learning kabaddi and giving my 100%. I hope audiences here will watch and support our film, not for the numbers, but for the story and emotion. Mari Selvaraj always writes from real-life experiences — Bison is based on the inspiring story of Arjuna awardee Manathi Ganesan.

Our film received a great response in Tamil, and I’m confident Telugu audiences will love it too when it releases on October 24.”

Anupama Parameswaran: “Glad to finally work with Mari Selvaraj”

Actress Anupama Parameswaran shared her excitement about the film, saying, “I was supposed to act in Mari Selvaraj’s first film but couldn’t due to prior commitments. I always wanted to work under his direction, and Bison made that possible.

This film has taught me a lot. The response in Tamil has been phenomenal, and the demand for a Telugu release has been growing. Dhruv has an incredible passion for cinema and worked extremely hard for this role — and now audiences are recognizing that effort.

I’m proud to have worked with Dhruv. Niwas has given us beautiful songs and background music. A big thanks to Balaji for bringing our film to Telugu. Bison releases on October 24, and I hope it becomes a grand success.”

Producer VP Selvan Balaji: “Confident it will connect with Telugu audiences”

Producer VP Selvan Balaji expressed his gratitude, saying, “I’m delighted that Bison is releasing in Telugu. I’m bringing this film to Telugu audiences on the advice of director Linguswamy and my brother Chandra Bose, who strongly felt it would resonate here.

After watching the film, I’m confident it will emotionally connect with Telugu viewers. Dhruv’s effort and Anupama’s performance are remarkable. My thanks to Neelam Studios, Deepak Segal, and Pa. Ranjith for giving us this film.

It’s already a blockbuster in Tamil, and I believe it will repeat that success here on October 24.”

Neelam Studios’ VPR: “A grand Telugu release”

Neelam Studios’ representative VPR said, “A big thank you to Balaji for ensuring Bison gets a grand Telugu release. Bose and Balaji’s persistence made this possible. We’re confident Telugu audiences will embrace the film wholeheartedly.”

Composer Niwas K. Prasanna: “Happy to bring Bison to Telugu”

Music director Niwas K. Prasanna added, “I’m very happy to be part of Bison’s Telugu promotions. Congratulations to Balaji for making this possible. The film was a huge hit in Tamil, and I’m sure it will do equally well here.

Dhruv is a close friend and worked incredibly hard on this film. Through Bison, I also gained a wonderful friend in Anupama. I request the Telugu media and audiences to support our film and make it a success.”

‘Bison’, directed by Mari Selvaraj, starring Dhruv Vikram and Anupama Parameswaran, hits Telugu theatres on October 24.