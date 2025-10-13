Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Duvvada Madhuri and Sreeja’s First Day Face-Off Creates Tension

Bigg Boss Season 9 is experiencing surprising twists, and the introduction of wildcard contestants is anticipated to enhance the show's entertainment value. This season, popular faces like real-life actor Nikhil Nair, actress Ayesha Zeenath, Srinivas Sai, Gaurav Gupta, Divvela Madhuri, and Alekhya Chitti’s sister Ramya Moksha have entered the house as wildcardcontestants.

Among them, the firebrand Divvela Madhuri immediately stirred things up as soon as she entered the house. Existing housemates Immanuel, Rithu, and Ramu Rathod warmly welcomed Madhuri, as they were already familiar with her. However, the other housemates did not know much about her.

Also read: Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Ramya Moksha's Emotional Story About Her Father’s Death

Soon after entering, Sreeja approached Madhuri and asked, “Can I know your name?” This seemed to irritate Madhuri, who briskly told her to ask the other housemates instead. Madhuri’s confidence and aura of being a popular figure were clearly visible.

As soon as she entered, tension brewed in the house. Later, while sitting in the living room, Sreeja spoke to Madhuri and said, “Honestly, I didn’t know your name; that’s why I asked.” Madhuri replied sharply, “Why didn’t you ask the other housemates then?” Sreeja said she didn’t understand why she reacted that way. Madhuri, still assertive, said, “Are you trying to start a fight with me as soon as you came in?” The disagreement ended when Sreeja calmly replied that there was no harm in asking someone’s name.

Divvela Madhuri’s confrontational entry and immediate clash have shocked both the housemates and the viewers. Netizens are now wondering how many more battles are yet to come in the house.

Also read: Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Divvala Madhuri, Wild Card Contestant, is Now Duvvada Madhuri