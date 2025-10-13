Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Divvala Madhuri, Wild Card Contestant, is Now Duvvada Madhuri

Madhuri Divvala has entered Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 as a new wild card contestant. Upon her entry, she confidently stated, “I came here to play and I will win.” She also announced that she has changed her name to Duvvada Madhuri.

In her introduction video, Madhuri described herself as straightforward and fearless. “People call me a firebrand because I always speak my mind,” she said. Madhuri shared that she was married while still in college and is a mother of three daughters — Aaradhya, Arha, and Akhila — who she said are her entire world.

I Tried to Make My Marriage Work

Speaking about her personal life, Madhuri revealed, “From the beginning, there was very little understanding between me and my husband. I tried for many years to make it work, but it just didn’t. Eventually, we had to separate.”

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She went on to explain how she met Srinivas during this difficult phase. “When I was left alone because of family problems, I met Srinivas, who was also going through similar issues. That’s when our journey began. For the past four years, people know us as Madhuri and Srinivas — inseparable.”

I Faced Hell for Four Years

Madhuri spoke emotionally about the challenges she has faced. “There hasn’t been a single day in these four years when I didn’t go through hell. Social media users constantly post negative comments about me, trying to destroy my character. They even trolled my daughters. Now, I want to show everyone who I really am. You will see Duvvada Madhuri 2.0 in the Bigg Boss house,” she declared in her intro video, ending with a bold line — ‘Ardhamayinda Raja?’ (Got it, Raja?)

I Joined the Show Only Because of Sreenu

During her interaction with host Nagarjuna, Madhuri said, “Even if the entire world stands on one side, I’ll stand alone if I believe I’m right. I love my life the way it is — it doesn’t have to please anyone else. Around 80% of people already understand me; I want to change the remaining 20%. That’s why I entered Bigg Boss.”

She added that her decision to join the show was influenced by her partner. “If Srinivas had said no, I wouldn’t have come to the show. I came only because he wanted me to.”

Now, all eyes are on how Duvvada Madhuri will perform inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 house — will she spark drama like a wildfire? Time will tell.

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