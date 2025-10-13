Bigg Boss 9 Telugu: Ramya Moksha's Emotional Story About Her Father’s Death

Ramya Moksha, the first wild card contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, has been making headlines ever since she entered the house. The social media influencer, who faced intense trolling online, shared an emotional account of her life journey in a recent video.

Ramya introduced herself saying, “I’m from Rajahmundry — just like rose milk is famous there, I’m quite popular too. We are a small family — my parents, and three daughters: me, Alekhya, and Suma.”

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Recalling a life-changing day, she said, “I’ve always been passionate about fitness. My workout videos went viral on social media, and soon after, we started a homemade pickles business that grew really fast. One day, I went to Kodaikanal for a film shoot. That same morning, around 5 a.m., my father passed away. By the time I returned home, he had already been taken away.”

Fighting back tears, Ramya shared, “I begged everyone just to let me see my father one last time. I finally got two minutes with him. I keep feeling I shouldn’t have gone for that shoot that day — maybe I shouldn’t have done that film at all. Just a week after his death, we got caught up in unnecessary controversies around the movie’s audio release. People started abusing us online for no reason, and my sister, unable to control her anger, replied to them.”

She added that one emotional mistake changed everything for their family: “In a moment of anger, our lives turned upside down. We almost had to shut down our business. When a platform like Bigg Boss came my way, I didn’t want to miss it. I want to rebuild my career and focus completely on my goals.”

Now that she’s entered the Bigg Boss 9 house, it remains to be seen whether Ramya Moksha can win hearts with her story and strength — or if her critics will continue to challenge her journey inside the house.

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