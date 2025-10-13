Akhil, Zainab Video from Narne Nitin, Shivani Talluri Wedding Goes Viral

Tollywood actor Narne Nithin has entered a new chapter in his life — he is now married! The Mad Square fame actor tied the knot with Shivani Talluri in a beautiful wedding ceremony held on October 10. Nithin, who is known to audiences as Young Tiger NTR’s brother-in-law, made headlines earlier this year with his performance in Mad Square. With this wedding, the actor has officially begun his “second innings,” both personally and professionally.

The grand wedding celebration took place in Hyderabad and was attended by several celebrities from the film industry. Among the special guests was actor Akhil Akkineni, who graced the occasion with his wife, Zainab Ravdjee.

A video of Akhil walking hand-in-hand with his wife at the ceremony has gone viral on social media, delighting Akkineni fans who are flooding the comments section with heartwarming and excited reactions.