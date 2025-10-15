Best Indian Comedy Web Shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime & JioHotstar

Indian web series have perfected the blend of humor, relatable storytelling, and quirky characters that keep viewers hooked. From college shenanigans to courtroom chaos, these shows offer something for every comedy lover. Here’s a list of six must-watch comedy web series available on popular OTT platforms:

1. Maamla Legal Hai

Where to watch: Netflix

Starring Ravi Kishan, this courtroom comedy drama is set in Patparganj District, where staff members try to uphold justice—but chaos often clashes with the law. It’s witty, fast-paced, and full of hilarious courtroom moments.

2. Hostel Daze

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This college-life comedy follows four friends who form a deep bond during their hostel days. As they navigate studies, pranks, and future uncertainties, the series delivers plenty of laughs and heartfelt moments.

3. Mismatched

Where to watch: Netflix

Across four seasons, this teen comedy-drama explores the story of two young lovers meeting at a summer program. Amid family pressures, friendship dynamics, and personal growth, the series combines romance and humor in a lighthearted way.

4. Kota Factory

Where to watch: Netflix

A refreshing take on student life, Kota Factory focuses on a boy and his inspiring physics teacher. The show captures the struggles of the Indian educational system while balancing emotional depth with subtle humor.

5. Taaza Khabar

Where to watch: JioCinema / JioHotstar

Bhuvan Bam’s unique comedy revolves around Vasant Vasya Gawade, a Mumbai sanitation worker who suddenly gains the superpower to know future news. The quirky premise delivers laughs while exploring everyday life in the city.

6. Happy Family, Conditions Apply

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Set in the Dholakia household, this family comedy follows four generations living under one roof. From everyday misunderstandings to bigger family crises, the show brings humor, warmth, and relatable family dynamics together.

Whether you love college antics, courtroom humor, or quirky family dramas, these Indian comedy web series are perfect for binge-watching on OTT platforms.