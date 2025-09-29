Ban Kantara Trends: Here is Why Rishab Shetty Is Caught in Controversy?

The prequel Kantara Chapter 1 has landed in controversy before hitting screens, with sections of Telugu cinema fans calling for a boycott. The uproar began after actor-director Rishab Shetty chose to speak in Kannada — rather than Telugu — at the film’s pre-release event in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 28.

The event, attended by big names including NTR, started on a high note. But the mood soured when Rishab addressed the Telugu audience in Kannada. Many fans slammed the move as disrespectful, arguing that a film seeking their money and support should at least acknowledge them in their own language.

Discontent was already brewing over reports that ticket prices for Kantara Chapter 1 would be set higher than usual for a non-Telugu film. Rishab’s language choice only added fuel to the fire, sparking hashtags and boycott campaigns across social media. Several users questioned why Telugu audiences should endorse a film that failed to engage them culturally.

The backlash is particularly striking given how crucial Telugu audiences were in turning the first Kantara into a national sensation in 2022. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, alongside the Hindi belt, played a major role in its blockbuster success. This time, however, alienating those very fans could prove to be a costly mistake.

Industry analysts caution that social media outrage does not always translate into box office damage—strong reviews and word of mouth could still tilt the scales. But with regional pride and pricing sensitivity running high, dismissing local audiences might backfire.

For now, all eyes are on Rishab Shetty and the production house. Will they issue a clarification in Telugu to pacify angry fans, or risk letting the boycott calls grow louder? Either way, the controversy has thrown an unwelcome shadow over the buzz surrounding Kantara Chapter 1 in the Telugu states.

Also read: Jr NTR’s Presence Lights Up Kantara Chapter 1 Pre-Release Event: Photos