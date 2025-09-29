October 2025 School Holidays in Tamil Nadu: Ayutha Puja, Vijay Dasmi, and Diwali

With the festive season just around the corner, the schools in Tamil Nadu are preparing to enjoy a much-needed holiday. In October 2025, students and teachers can expect a number of holidays when they can engage in time-honored rituals, spend time with loved ones, and enjoy community festivities.

Festivals and Celebrations in October

The month of October is quite important in Tamil Nadu, with a number of festive and other events falling during the period. Some of the festival days include:

Ayutha Puja: On October 1, 2025, this festival is a day of worship and thanksgiving.

Vijayadashami/Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday: On October 2, 2025, it is a day of victory of good over evil and celebration of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.

Diwali (Deepavali): The Festival of Lights will come to life on October 20, 2025, as Tamil Nadu celebrates with vibrant festivities.

Kulasai Dussehra: A Unique Celebration

One of the most unique festivals of Tamil Nadu is the Kulasai Dussehra, which will be celebrated between September 29, 2025, and October 3, 2025. The 10-day festival is in honor of Goddess Mutharamman, a fierce but benevolent incarnation of Goddess Kali, and culminates on Vijayadashami day. The Arulmigu Mutharamman Temple in Kulasekarapattinam, Thoothukudi district, will be the principal venue for the festivals, bringing pilgrims and tourists from far and near.

School Vacations and Holiday Planning

Although the specific dates of school vacations may change from school calendar to school calendar or from government to government, students and parents can schedule their vacations accordingly. Such vacations offer a great chance for students to relax, engage in traditional rites, and spend time with family and friends.

As the festival season arrives, Tamil Nadu is ready to celebrate in a big way with maximum enthusiasm and zest. With several holidays and festivals on the cards, it will be a thrilling month for students, parents, and the community as a whole.

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