Anushka Sharma’s Breakfast with Husband Virat Kohli, Daughter Vamika and Son Akaay in London

Anushka Sharma shared a glimpse of her morning on July 8, starting the day with a healthy breakfast in London, where she is with Virat Kohli and their kids.

Anushka Sharma began her Monday morning on a healthy note with husband Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika, and son Akaay in London. Anushka Sharma is currently in the United Kingdom with her family. The family is enjoying quality time together after Virat’s return from the T20 World Cup 2024. Anushka gave a peek into her morning on July 8, kicking off her Monday with a fruit-filled breakfast.

Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her breakfast on her Instagram Stories. The picture showed four containers filled with strawberries, blackberries, and cherries. She added a heart sticker in the center to express her appreciation for the healthy and delicious fruit.

For those unaware, Virat Kohli returned from Barbados with the Indian cricket team on July 4. The players were stranded due to a hurricane after their tournament victory on June 29. After meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the team went to Mumbai for celebrations. Following the victory parade and the felicitation ceremony, Virat was seen at the Mumbai airport that night, heading to London.