Anirudh's post builds hype for Devara's songs

Anirudh Ravichander's tweets are awaited by the fans of his movies. His hype-inducing tweets ahead of the release of big-ticket movies like Vikram and Leo amassed millions of views.

And now, he has done something similar for the album of Devara. Ahead of the release of the second song from Jr NTR's movie, Anirudh put out a tweet in which he sounded upbeat about its songs. So far, the post on X has amassed 1.2 million views.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Devara will be released in theatres on September 27th, 2024. The film is produced by NTR Arts and Yuvasudha Arts.