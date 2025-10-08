Anchor Suma Interviews Ravi Teja and Sreeleela for Mass Jathara

The team of Mass Jathara recently joined Suma for a lively and entertaining conversation, giving audiences a glimpse into what makes this film truly special. Starring Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja and Sreeleela, and directed by Bhanu Bhogavarapu, the film promises to be a complete family entertainer filled with comedy, emotion and high-energy mass moments.

Ravi Teja spoke about his role as an RPF (Railway Police Force) officer, describing it as a refreshing and unique characterization in his career. he lauded Bhanu’s quick reworking skills during shoot improvisations and commended music director Bheems for his hard work. He added that Mass Jathara is packed with fun, mass entertainment, and heartfelt family emotions.

Sreeleela shared that working with Ravi Teja was a joyful experience, calling him one of the easiest and most fun co-stars to work with. She revealed that in Mass Jathara, she plays a science teacher and a lively village girl with a Srikakulam accent. A complete contrast to her previous characters. She mentioned that just reading the script made her laugh, and performing it on set brought even more joy. She also spoke about Ravi Teja’s dedication, mentioning that despite suffering an injury, he completed the “Tu Mera Lover” song before heading to the hospital, showcasing his trademark commitment.

Director Bhanu, who previously worked as a writer for Samajavaragamana and Waltair Veerayya, shared that his strength lies in writing comedy and blending it naturally into storytelling. He expressed gratitude to Ravi Teja for making the first day of shooting effortless, helping him feel confident from the start. Bhanu revealed that the title idea came from Ravi Teja himself, while he added the catchy tagline “Manadhe Idantha.” He also mentioned that veteran actor Rajendra Prasad will be seen in a fun-filled role. Addressing recent discussions around the “Ole Ole” song, the director clarified that the lyrics have been misunderstood and that the song’s second half carries a completely different and positive vibe.

With an exciting blend of mass moments, humor, and heart, Mass Jathara is gearing up to be a grand cinematic celebration for audiences of all ages.. hitting the big screens this October 31st!