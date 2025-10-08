Watch: Mithra Mandali Trailer — Priyadarshi, Niharika, Vishnu Oi & Co Shine

Mithra Mandali trailer has been unveiled, instantly grabbing attention with its quirky characters and non-stop humor. Featuring Priyadarshi, Niharika N M, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Prasad Behara, the trailer showcases a gang of eccentric misfits caught in bizarre situations, delivering punchy one-liners and hilarious antics that hint at a laughter-filled ride.

From over-the-top situations, meme-worthy moments to clever meme references, the trailer delivers a high-energy blend of chaos and comedy. Priyadarshi once again nails a relatable, laid-back character, while Vishnu Oi and Prasad Behara shine with their comic chemistry. Adding to the madness are Vennela Kishore as a quirky cop, Important character Satya, and a fun cameo by Anudeep KV - all bringing their signature humor to the table.

Directed by Vijayendar S and backed by Bunny Vas under BV Works, the film appears to blend humor, youthful mischief, and mystery in equal measure. With vibrant visuals, catchy dialogues, and a madcap tone throughout, the trailer sets the stage for Mithra Mandali to be a perfect Diwali entertainer when it hits theatres on October 16th.

Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratapa, and Dr Vijender Reddy Teegala are the producers. Somaraju Penmatsa is the co-producer. RR Dhruvan is the music director, while Siddharth SJ is the cinematographer. Editing is helmed by Peekay. Art and costumes are by Gandhi Nadikudikar and Shilpa Tanguturu, respectively.