Amitabh Bachchan turns 82: Watch Kalki Team's Special Video

Today is the birthday of Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, who is 81 years old. Big B has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for more than half a century now.

The recently released movie Kalki, starring Amitabh Bachchan, received quite a good review from critics across the country. His portrayal of Ashwatthama was determined and intense, and one could definitely see the passion in this actor.

On his birthday, the Kalki team gifted him this fantastic video, which is a montage of scenes from Kalki and some of the unseen moments behind the film's shooting.

Mr Amitabh Bachchan currently presents Kaun Banega Crorepati, a Hindi game show. He must be very charming and intelligent, as the show has become an enormous hit. Next year, he will also appear in Kalki-2, directed by Nag Ashwin. His next performance is always something people look forward to.

Among many great movies such as Sholay, Deewar, and Black, Amitabh Bachchan has left his mark on Bollywood. More than anything that he wanted to be, he wanted to be an actor; he loves acting and will always be remembered for his devotion to his work. Celebrity fans, colleagues and the motion picture world are extending birthday blessings to the legendary Amitabh Bachchan. Wishing the legendary Big B many more years of mind-blowing performances.!

