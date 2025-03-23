Allu Arjun Visits BAPS Temple Abu Dhabi, Watch Video

Icon Star Allu Arjun recently visited Abu Dhabi, where he offered prayers at the Swami Narayan Mandir, also known as the BAPS Hindu Mandir. During his visit, the Pushpa 2 actor sought blessings from Lord Ram and other deities. The temple representatives welcomed him, and special pujas were performed. A video of the actor’s visit has gone viral on social media, showing him having darshan of the Swami and learning about the temple’s significance.

Allu Arjun is expected to return to Hyderabad soon, where he will announce details about his next project. In addition to this, the actor is working on Pushpa 3, the much-anticipated sequel directed by Sukumar. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 3 is scheduled for release in 2028.

Reports also suggest that Allu Arjun may soon collaborate with director Atlee for a new movie. After that, it is believed that he will work on a project with director Trivikram. Fans eagerly await updates on his upcoming ventures.