Allu Arjun Makes Leukaemia Patient's Dream Come True

Actor Allu Arjun recently made a young fan's dream come true by spending time with Shraddha, a girl battling leukaemia. The meeting was arranged through the Make-A-Wish Foundation of India and has touched the hearts of fans across social media.

A Memorable Meeting

A video released by Allu Arjun's team shows the actor warmly interacting with Shraddha. The two shared several cheerful moments while recreating famous scenes from the blockbuster film Pushpa.

The actor greeted her with a smile and encouraged her to perform one of the movie's popular dialogues. They also recreated Pushpa's iconic beard-stroking gesture together, creating a joyful moment that quickly became a fan favorite online.

Encouraging Words from the Star

During the interaction, Allu Arjun motivated the young girl and wished her a speedy recovery. Before ending the meeting, he invited her to visit Hyderabad once she gets better.

When the actor asked about her future goals, Shraddha shared her dream of becoming a doctor. Her response impressed many viewers, making the emotional interaction even more special.

Fans Praise the Heartwarming Gesture

The video has received widespread appreciation on social media. Fans praised Allu Arjun for taking time to meet children facing serious health challenges and bringing happiness to them during difficult times.

Many users described the interaction as touching and inspiring, highlighting the actor's compassionate side.

Court Appearance Scheduled

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is expected to appear before a court in Hyderabad regarding the 2024 Sandhya Theatre stampede case. Reports indicate that the actor will be present before the Nampally Court on June 22 and will continue to cooperate with the legal proceedings.

The tragic incident occurred during a special screening of Pushpa 2: The Rule in December 2024. A woman lost her life in the stampede, while her son suffered serious injuries.

Busy with New Film

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently working on his upcoming science-fiction entertainer Raaka. The film is being directed by Atlee and also features Deepika Padukone in a key role.

Fans are eagerly waiting for more updates about the highly anticipated project as filming continues.

Spreading Smiles Beyond Cinema ❤️ Icon Star @alluarjun interacted with Shraddha through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, creating a joyful and unforgettable moment for the young girl. 🤗 A gesture that reflects his genuine warmth and compassion. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qExSfmTh6a — Team Allu Arjun (@TeamAAOfficial) June 19, 2026

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