Allu Arjun Holidays in Spain with Family

Allu Arjun has taken a break from his hectic work schedule and is currently enjoying a family vacation in Spain. Following the success of Pushpa 2, the actor, famous for his iconic Pushpa Raj look, has shed his signature beard and is now sporting a youthful appearance. Allu Arjun is spending some much-needed quality time with his wife, Sneha Reddy, and their children, Arha and Ayan, while also focusing on detoxification.

As he enjoys his vacation, fans are eagerly awaiting updates about his upcoming projects. However, there has been no official word regarding his collaboration with director Trivikram. Reports suggest that Trivikram is still working on finalizing the story, leaving the future of their project uncertain. Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is also said to have wrapped up discussions with director Atlee for a potential film, which could begin soon.

The film with Trivikram, produced by the Sitara banner, has been creating quite a buzz, particularly with hints that it will explore a unique genre. It remains unclear whether this project will begin in the summer or face a delay. Fans will have to stay tuned for more updates on Allu Arjun's next big venture.

