Allu Arjun Congratulates SRK, Atlee, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukherjee: 71st National Film Awards

Aug 02, 2025, 15:55 IST
Allu Arjun Congratulates National Award Winners, Hails Indian Cinema’s Proud Moment

Iconic actor Allu Arjun extended his heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the 71st National Film Awards, calling it a proud moment for Indian cinema.

Taking to social media, the Pushpa star lauded Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan for winning the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Jawan.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Shah Rukh Khan Sir on winning the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for Jawan. A well-deserved honour in your 33-year cinematic journey. Another feather in your never-ending list of achievements, Sir,” he wrote.

Allu Arjun also congratulated Jawan director Atlee, praising him for bringing this cinematic feat to life.

“Sincere congratulations to my director Atlee Sir for making this incredible moment possible,” he added.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star also appreciated actor Vikrant Massey, who won for 12th Fail, calling it “one of my most favourite films.”

He didn’t forget to extend warm wishes to Rani Mukerji, who won the National Award for Best Actress.

“Heartfelt congratulations to Rani Mukerji Ma’am for winning the Best Actress award,” he said.

Allu Arjun concluded by saluting all the artists and technicians honoured at the National Awards.

“Congratulations to all the talented artists and technicians who were recognised at the 71st National Film Awards. It’s truly a proud moment for Indian cinema.”


