Iconic Star and Tollywood superstar Allu Arjun completed 20 years in the Telugu film industry and the actor took to Instagram on Tuesday to pen a thank-you note for all his fans and followers.

"Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers, and fans. Gratitude forever."

Bunny as he is popularly known among friends made his debut with Gangotri in 2003 and went on to act in several hits films like Desamuduru, Parugu, Arya , Arya 2, Vedam, Julayi, Race Gurram, Sarrainodu, DJ: Duvvada Jagannadham, and the latest Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and Pushpa: The Rise, which turned out to be a blockbuster hits.

The Stylish Star is known for his fantastic dancing skills and also proved his mettle as an actor and has five Nandi Awards and six Filmfare awards for his performances in various genres. He is now gearing up for the release of 'Pushpa: The Rule' which is part two of the Sukumar cult classic.Allu Arjun first made his on-screen debut as a child artiste with the 1985 film Vijetha at the age of three. He also played a cameo in K Vishwanath's hit film Swathimuthyam as Kamal Haasan's grandson in the same year.

After he posted the message several heroines and celebrities congratulated the actor for completing 20 years in the industry.