In view of Civil Services Exam phase -3 interviews, Group 1 Mains Exams which were scheduled from April 23 to 29 have been postponed to the first week of June by Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission(APPSC) on Tuesday.

The commission also announced that the mains exams will be conducted from June 3 to June 9. About 25 candidates will be attending Civil Services Exam interviews from the state.

