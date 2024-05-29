Ajith Pays a Surprise Visit to Chiranjeevi on Vishwambhara Set

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting his upcoming film, "Vishwambhara," in Hyderabad. The set had an unexpected visitor when popular actor Thala Ajith, who is also shooting in the city, dropped by. Chiranjeevi shared pictures of their meeting on social media.

Ajith's visit brought back fond memories for Chiranjeevi. He recalled the times from the film "Prema Pustakam," in which Ajith made his debut, and Chiranjeevi had launched the music. Additionally, Chiranjeevi reminisced about working with Ajith's wife, Shalini, who acted as a child artist in his film "Jagadekaveerudu Atiloka Sundari."

On Instagram, Chiranjeevi expressed his delight, writing, "Had a surprise star guest on the sets of #Vishwambhara last evening. Ajith Kumar, who’s shooting nearby, visited, and we spent a great time chatting. I was delighted at the heights of stardom Ajith has reached over the years and yet how he remains a beautiful soul at heart."

Ajith is currently working on two upcoming films, "Good Bad Ugly" and "Vidaa Muyarchi."