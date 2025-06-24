Ajith Kumar’s New Look Goes Viral, Fans Recall Red Era

Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar is once again in the spotlight, not for a film, but for his latest public appearance that has fans buzzing. Just weeks after attending a store opening with wife Shalini, Ajith has now debuted a fresh buzz cut ahead of his next big adventure—racing in the GT4 European Series in Belgium.

Currently in Belgium, Ajith is gearing up for the upcoming leg of the GT4 European Series scheduled for this weekend. New photos of the actor have gone viral on social media, drawing comparisons to his iconic look from the 2002 film Red. One viral picture captures Ajith casually strolling through the streets of Belgium, while another shows him cycling with a friend, exuding charm and calm confidence.

Adding to the excitement, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of Ajith Kumar Racing posted a video showing the actor inspecting his race car and interacting with teammates as he prepares for the high-octane weekend.

Ajith Kumar has already delivered two major releases in 2025—Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly. The actor had earlier confirmed that he would not be signing any new films during his racing season, focusing entirely on his passion for motorsports.

Meanwhile, industry buzz suggests that Ajith might collaborate again with director Adhik Ravichandran following the massive success of Good Bad Ugly. However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Fans continue to shower their love and support as the star balances his dual passions for cinema and racing.

Also read: Ajith Kumar's Buzz Cut Look Goes Viral. See Full Pics