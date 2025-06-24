June 25 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As the trading day gets closer, investors are curious to know whether the Indian stock market will function normally on June 25, 2025. From available information, June 25, 2025, should be a normal trading day for the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

Estimated Trading Schedule for June 25

The trading schedule of June 25 is expected to adhere to usual timings:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

- Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

- Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays

To make plans for your trades, take note of the following upcoming holidays:

Independence Day: Friday, August 15, 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX close

Ganesh Chaturthi: Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (tentative date based on lunar calendar) - holiday for NSE and BSE

Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, October 2, 2025 - holiday for NSE, BSE, and MCX

Staying Informed

To make the most of investment opportunities, keep yourself informed about stock market holidays and trading hours by:

Consulting the NSE and BSE websites for holiday schedules and trading times

Arranging for market updates and trading alerts notifications

Tracking market trends and analysis to make conscious investment choices

According to available data, June 25, 2025, should be a regular business day for the Indian stock market. Traders can schedule their trades and use opportunities from the market based on their strategies

