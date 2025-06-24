June 25 Schools Holiday or not?

As the intense rain keeps pouring over different regions of India, parents and students are looking forward to hearing any news related to school holidays. Although there's no announcement yet for June 25, 2025, let's see what's happening in different states.

Current Status

Kerala: Schools in Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, and Thrissur districts were shut earlier because of heavy rain. Even though there's no official confirmation for June 25, schools could still be shut if the weather continues to deteriorate.

Karnataka: The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts had already declared school holidays due to heavy rain. It is possible that the holidays could be extended, but no confirmation has been issued for June 25.

Telangana: The state is under a rain alert, and although there is no official announcement, relentless heavy rain could cause school holidays.

Delhi: Government and government-aided schools are already out for summer vacation till June 30, 2025. Private schools could close down in case the weather turns bad, but there is no confirmation for June 25.

Maharashtra: It is forecasted that there will be heavy rains, and schools in the affected areas may close. Mumbai got heavy showers on Monday night, and it has issued a Yellow alert for Tuesday.

Upcoming Holidays

Referring to the 2025-26 school holiday calendar, some of the prominent holidays in the upcoming months are:

June 7, 2025: Eid ul-Adha (Tentative, Gazetted Holiday)

July 6, 2025: Muharram (Tentative, Gazetted Holiday)

August 9, 2025: Raksha Bandhan (Restricted Holiday)

August 15, 2025: Independence Day (Gazetted Holiday)

Parent and Student Tips

To remain current on school holidays, parents and students must:

Watch Out for Official Announcements: Watch school administrations and state government websites for announcements.

Keep an Eye on Local News: Watch TV news and weather reports for rain and possible school closing updates.

Watch Out for District Officials: Check for announcements from district officials, particularly in yellow alert areas.

In conclusion, while there's no official announcement for June 25 school holidays, it's essential to stay informed about the current weather conditions and potential disruptions in your area. Keep checking official sources for the latest updates

